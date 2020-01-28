The following information is courtesy of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jan. 21
ARREST: Fanchon Michelle Williams, 44, of 909 Hillard Lane, Lincolnton, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Williams was issued a $500 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Walter Thomas Rinderer, 39, of 1496 Tin Lane, Lincolnton, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Rinderer was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Duane Eric Danner Sr., 56, of 9591 U.S. 421 N., Zionville, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a probation violation charge. Danner was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 7 court date.
FRAUD: Fraud was reported in the 10000 block of N.C. 105 South, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Larceny of a package from a mailbox was reported in the 400 block of Tambra Way, Vilas.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Old U.S. 421 South, Boone.
UNAUTHORIZED USE: Unauthorized use of a Subaru Legacy Outback was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Grove Road Connector, Boone.
Jan. 22
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Subaru Forester was reported in the 100 block of Culps Drive, Boone.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Theft of a DVD player, a pellet rifle, a bucket set, a torque wrench and an air ratchet/air wrench as well as destruction/damage/vandalism of an air compressor, racing memorabilia and a pet crate were reported in the 100 block of Loy Lane, Banner Elk.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a conference phone and an automated external defibrillator trainer was reported in the 900 block of Wilson Ridge Road, Boone.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of five hidden driveway road signs was reported in the 1200 block of Poplar Grove Road, Boone.
Jan. 23
ARREST: Logan McCoy Gregory, 25, of 142 Swamp Box Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny by removing, destroying or deactivating a component and misdemeanor larceny. Gregory was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 13 court date.
ARREST: Rebecca Melanie Jenkins, 43, of 4640 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was arrested on an order for arrest. Jenkins was issued a $315 secured bond and a Feb. 27 court date.
ARREST: Eric Thomas Zimbelmann, 24, of 1116 Long Boat Drive, Hollywood, Fla., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule VI paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance. Zimbelmann was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Alice Louise Martinez, 48, of 342 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with harboring an escapee. Martinez was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 14 court date.
ARREST: Malcolm Deshawn Steele, 26, of 322 Clawson St., Apt. 308, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a driving while license revoked charge. Steele was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a March 30 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Allen Dugger, 55, no address listed, was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation and second-degree trespass. Dugger was issued an $11,000 secured bond and a March 6 court date.
ARREST: Timothy Wilson Critcher, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked DWI revocation. Critcher was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
Jan. 24
ARREST: Matthew Ryan Cook, 35, of 336 Russell Beach, Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple domestic assault. Cook was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Jeannie Marie Phillips, 26, of 269 Smith St., Vilas, was arrested and charged with simple domestic assault. Phillips was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Daniel Alan Ward, 33, of 343 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested on a warrant for arrest on an assault on a female charge. Ward was not issued a bond and was given a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Nicholas Chad Dugger, 32, of 108 Joe Dugger Lane, Butler, Tenn., was arrested and charged with being a fugitive. Dugger was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
ARREST: Sheila Marie Larson, 33, of 201 West Gum Log Road, Warren, was arrested and charged with failure to pay child support. Larson was issued a $2,358 secured bond. No court date was listed.
Jan. 25
ARREST: Angela Renee Byrd, 47, of Slabtown Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Byrd was released on a written promise and was given a Feb. 14 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of mail was reported in the 600 block of Red Tailed Hawk Road, Banner Elk.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Kyle's Path, Vilas.
Jan. 26
ARREST: Brett Michael Jowers, 33, of 815 Center Court Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats. Jowers was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 21 court date.
