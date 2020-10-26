BEECH MOUNTAIN — On Friday, Oct. 2, the town of Beech Mountain officially unveiled its newest recreation facility, Shane Outpost Park.
The new park resides next to Buckeye Lake and is within walking distance to the Buckeye Recreation Center. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held as a soft opening for the facility, which the town plans to be fully utilized by next spring when it will hold its grand opening with another fundraiser. Shane Park features 10 campsites, a natural play area, picnic tables, trail access, parking and bathroom/shower facilities, with a small ropes course and an amphitheater expected to be added on in the future.
Beech Mountain Town Manager Bob Pudney said the project is part of the town’s plans to extend its recreation offerings to citizens and those visiting the area.
“The (camping sites) are unique to Beech Mountain. We’ve always had plans to provide camping amenities to the public, but we’ve never had the opportunity to until recently,” Pudney said.
The facility’s shower and bathrooms are made specifically for campers and is connected to a well that the town drilled several years ago to offset a drought. Also complimenting the new facility is the Buckeye Loop, a trail winding around Buckeye Lake that connects to the Falls Trail and boat dock, where visitors can rent canoes and paddle boats.
“Shane Park now anchors the whole area,” Pudney said.
The park’s opening comes after nearly four years of planning and implementation. The town began the conceptual drawings for the facility after Ronald and Susan Shane initially came to the board with the idea for a park using the land that they would end up donating. Wanting the facility to be used by taxpayers and out-of-town visitors alike, the town began fundraising efforts for the facility.
All in all, the total budget for the project was $289,000, with an approximate 50-50 split between donations and the town’s own contribution. Construction began in early February and was finished by the end of September, despite construction delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shane Park is the town’s most recent effort to develop the area both economically and recreationally after it recently paved Buckeye Creek Road, a project that will help connect the town to the surrounding area.
“We want better access not only for the Beech Mountain community but the area surrounding us in Avery County,” Pudney said. “This is all part of a master plan to improve recreational offerings. You don’t have to camp there to use the park. We had people there this (past) weekend who were parking there, using the bathroom facilities, hiking, biking and fishing. We’re real excited about this improvement to our town.”
