BOONE — The town of Boone's Street Division announced Friday, Aug. 13 that Shadowline Drive and Meadowview Drive will be facing closures for milling and resurfacing.
Construction on Shadowline will begin Sunday, Aug. 22, while work on Meadowview is scheduled to start on Aug. 25.
Both roads will face periodic closures between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. According to the town, access to all residences and businesses will be maintained at all times during the work.
The town stated that work on both roads will be nightly, weather permitting until the projects are complete. The town encouraged motorists to use alternate routes when construction begins.
The town of Boone Street Division may be contacted at (828) 268-6230.
