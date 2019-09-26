RALEIGH — As the N.C. General Assembly is in a lull through the end of September, bill action has slowed down.
So far, 226 new laws have been passed in the 2019 session, which began in January. So far, a total of 1,021 bills have been filed in the N.C. House and 692 have been filed in the N.C. Senate.
The NCGA still has two major items on the table. First is the anticipated veto override vote of the biennium budget, H.B. 966, in the N.C. Senate. The N.C. House passed the veto override when most Democratic representatives were absent during a morning session on Sept. 11. Now the N.C. Senate can either override the governor’s veto with 60 percent of the vote (the N.C. Senate is currently 29-21 in favor of the Republicans, short of 60 percent), or the vote fails and the budget bill dies.
The other item on the table is the ruling by the three-judge panel on the submitted state maps for the 2020 elections. The previous maps were ordered to be redrawn to eliminate what the court said were partisan gerrymanders that violated the N.C. Constitution. The maps passed the NCGA during the week of Sept. 16.
As the wait continues, other action has taken place in the NCGA.
Sexual assault kit bill becomes law
A streamlined process for testing sexual assault examination kits is the intent of the Standing Up for Rape Victims Act of 2019, which was signed into law on Sept. 18 by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Session Law 2019-221 requires that law enforcement submit a reported sexual assault examination kit to the State Crime Labratory, or other state-approved lab, “not more than 45 days after taking custody of the reported sexual assault examination kit,” according to the law. Any unreported sexual assault examination kits are to be submitted to the Department of Public Safety.
Any kit that was received prior to Jan. 1, 2018, by a law enforcement agency should establish a review team, forming no more than three months after becoming law and completing its task no more than six months after becoming law. The completed task includes conducting a survey and review of untested kits. Any kits found to be of priority shall be submitted to the State Crime Labratory, or a state-approved lab.
The Department of Justice, N.C. Coalition Against Sexual Assault, N.C. Victims Assistance Network and Conference of District Attorneys are directed to jointly develop and provide response and training programs to law enforcement and their sexual assault examination kit review teams regarding investigations, victim interactions and kit collections.
The Department of Justice is appropriated $3 million in both 2019-2020 and 2020-21 for the task, with the State Crime Lab required to report on the use of the funds.
The bill originally passed the N.C. House on May 12 in a 116-0 vote. A modified bill, with which the House concurred, passed the N.C. Senate by a 45-0 margin on Sept. 10.
Safer schools bill becomes law
Session Law 2019-222, which aims to help school safety through establishing programs and reports, was signed into law by Cooper on Sept. 18.
The law requires the Center for Safer Schools submit an annual census on school resource officers, as well as new school resource officer grants program. For the grant, applications are due on Nov. 1, 2019, and on Aug. 1 for every year after. Grants will require a $1 match for every $2 in state funds if approved.
The law also requires that superintendents report the number of mental health personnel employed in that school system and the difference in number of mental health personnel from the previous school year, due no later than Feb. 15 of each year.
The appropriation of funds will be $38,833,333 in 2019-20, which includes $15.3 million in nonrecurring funds, and $29.8 million in 2020-21, all of it recurring.
The bill passed the N.C. House and Senate without dissent on March 6 and Sept. 11, respectively.
