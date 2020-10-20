BOONE — Sewer line construction across N.C. 194 just north of the New Market Boulevard intersection will begin on Monday, Oct. 26. One lane will be closed to allow traffic to be routed through the construction area safely.
Motorists should expect delays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day and may want to consider alternate routes. Construction will last the better part of the week, but crews hope to have N.C. 194 open before the end of the work week, weather permitting.
“Thank you for your patience as we work to maintain and improve the safety and quality of our streets,” the Town of Boone Public Utilities Division said in a statement.
The Town of Boone Utilities Division may be contacted at (828) 268-6250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.