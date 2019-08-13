BLACKSBURG, Va. — A severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail is moving toward Watauga County, according to an advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
The severe thunderstorm warning runs until 3 p.m. Locations impacted include Boone, Sparta, Jefferson, West Jefferson, Blowing Rock and Appalachian State University.
"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," the advisory states. "Expect wind damage."
"For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building," the advisory adds. "Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1 (866) 215-4324. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter."
