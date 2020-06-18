VILAS — A June 17 fire with no injuries resulted in damage to a detached garage, a camper, three vehicles and part of a home in Vilas.
Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh said first responders received a call around 2:45 a.m. for a structure fire at 1007 Linville Creek Road. The homeowner and a neighbor both called 911, Marsh said. Cove Creek, Zionville, Boone Fire, the Watauga County Sheriffs Office, Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office, Watauga Medics and Watauga Rescue responded to the scene.
Two adults and two children were home at the time of the incident but were able to exit the home without injury. Marsh said the fire was controlled in about an hour of crews arriving on scene. The fire originated in the area of the detached garage then spread to a camper and nearby vehicles — all of which were a total loss — and caused about 25 percent damage to the backside of the home.
The cause of the fire was undetermined and was still under investigation as of June 18.
