SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council met Tuesday, March 9, for their regular monthly meeting, finalizing the plan leading up to the town's budget for 2021-22 and welcoming a new police officer.
Held at the meeting was the swearing in ceremony of new police officer Racion Rouse.
Town Manager Debbie Powers did the honors of leading Rouse through the oath, declaring him the newest police officer for the the Seven Devils Public Safety Department.
The board also set their plans for budget season, laying out the steps leading to the 2021-20 fiscal year budget, which will go into full-swing in April.
The first budget workshop will be held Thursday, April 8, the week before the board's regular monthly meeting. This will then be followed by a workshop on April 28 and then a public hearing on June 7. Also scheduled are meetings on May 19 and June 2, however, they will only be held if the board decides they are needed.
All of the meetings are currently scheduled to be held virtually, falling in-line with the board's regular meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the public hearing on June 7, the board will be able to pass the budget on June 8 at their regular monthly meeting.
The next meeting of the Seven Devils Town Council will be Tuesday, April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.