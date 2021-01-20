SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council met for their first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, holding the meeting virtually.
A majority of the board’s discussion centered around a request from one resident regarding water usage.
Bill Greene, the president of Mountain Community Bank in Sugar Mountain, approached the board with a request for access to town water temporarily. Greene said his home had not had water for roughly two weeks. Work had been done to drill for a new well, but in the meantime he requested to use the town’s water system, even though the house is outside of the town’s annexed limits.
The board raised concerns over precedent, while also noting that Greene’s request was new to them but not new to other municipalities. They also noted the $2,000 tapping fee, which Greene assured he would fully cover.
“I don’t want the town of Seven Devils to pay a dime,” Greene said.
After some discussion to confirm the logistics of the proposed project, the board proposed to Greene a six-month agreement, which could be renewed for an additional six months, but no more. In the agreement, Greene would cover all costs of the water being connected and then the cost of the water itself while working on getting a new well dug.
After the agreement was approved, the board also noted that Greene was to keep them updated on the progress, and the proposal for an extension would have to come before the board before the current agreement expires in July.
The next meeting of the Seven Devils Town Council will be Tuesday, Feb. 9.
