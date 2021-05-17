SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council made their feelings known on Tuesday, May 11, at their regular monthly meeting, signing a resolution denouncing a bill currently moving through the North Carolina State Legislature.
The bill, House Bill 496, was filed April 5 and would limit the power local governments would have over the regulation of removing trees from private property. According to the bill, no county or city “may adopt ordinances regulating the removal of trees from private property” within the limits of their authority without the express authorization of the General Assembly.
The bill would be a step backwards for local environments, according to Leaf & Limb, an environmental care organization based out of Raleigh.
“Trees, soil and water are essential to us having a healthy planet,” Leaf & Limb stated in a campaign against the bill through the Action Network. “This bill will give developers free rein to cut down all trees on every site, disregard soil erosion and contaminate local water.”
In their resolution against the bill, the Seven Devils Town Council said trees are an integral part of the town’s community, economic vitality and beauty.
“The Town Council of Seven Devils believes that any state legislation restricting local tree ordinances will damage local efforts to preserve our rural mountain character, hamper economic development and lower residents’ quality of life,” the resolution read.
The board voted unanimously to pass the resolution and denounce the bill.
The bill passed a second reading in the North Carolina House of Representatives on May 11 with a vote of 72 in favor, 43 against and one person not voting. Voting in favor were Rep. Ray Pickett (NC-93), who represents the Watauga County half of Seven Devils, and Rep. Dudley Greene (NC-85), representing the Avery County half.
The bill passed a third reading with no vote later the same day, before passing a first reading in the North Carolina Senate on Wednesday, May 12. The most recent update on the bill, according to the State General Assembly, was a reference to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on May 12.
