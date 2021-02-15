SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council met Tuesday, Feb. 9, with all council members present either physically or virtually.
The council looked at two nuisance ordinance amendments, one to the prohibition of recreational vehicles and the other regarding driving conditions.
On ordinance amendment related to the town’s requirements for drivers in winter weather.
The town has an ordinance requiring the use of tire chains, snow tires, four-wheel drive or a combination of the three whenever the town manager, police chief or public works director determines that snow or ice has made town roads hazardous. If found to not have any of the three vehicle accessories, a fine of $150 can be issued.
The amendment removed the specification that it be a majority of the town’s streets that are affected, meaning that half or less could now trigger the requirement. Council member Jeffrey Williams made the motion to approve, which was seconded by Lambert and approved unanimously.
The first was the removal of a phrase in the town’s ordinance banning recreational vehicles in town limits. The phrase was “designed or altered for human habitation,” which was made redundant by more specific phrasing. Mayor Pro Tem Brad Lambert made the motion to approve, which was seconded by Wayne Bonomo and approved unanimously.
The board was presented with a resolution to help approve the High Country Council of Governments’ updated charter. The changes to the original charter, passed in 1974, were mainly down to technical wording, such as officially changing the name from “Region D Council of Governments” and wording to acknowledge that both men and women can be board chair.
One piece of the resolution that did change was the requirement for meeting quorum at executive board session, which was reduced from 60 percent to 50 percent. The changes also include the addition of consecutive term limits, at two, for the board chair and vice chair. The updated charter also requires that if the board chair is representing a county, the vice chair must represent a town and vice versa, and the representation would switch with every election.
The adoption of the resolution was approved unanimously.
The next meeting of the Seven Devils Town Council will be Tuesday, March 9.
