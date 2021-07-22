SEVEN DEVILS — Preparing for the first phases of construction, the town council for the town of Seven Devils met on July 13 for its regular council meeting, which heavily focused on construction plans for the new recreation area and town hall.
Earlier this summer, the council sent out three bids for contractors to complete the construction project. Two of the three companies responded, and Tom Eggers Construction LLC presented the most cost-effective estimate, and per town regulation the council is required to accept the bid with the lowest price that still meets project requirements.
The town engineer, David Poore, provided an estimate for the project’s price that needed to be approved by the town council. Poore estimated a total of $182,000 to cover the project, although looking at the budget breakdown council member Jeff Williams raised concerns over the budget estimation. He stated that there are “a lot of unforeseens as we get into this,” and that the estimate did not include labor costs for many of the sections outlined and that the project would ultimately cost more than the estimation.
The town of Seven Devils TDA is furnishing $160,000 of the project while the ABC’s funds will also contribute. Not only did the town of Seven Devils receive the quarterly payment from the ABC, but due to increased revenue from the store the town received a bonus payment of $65,000. Mayor pro-tem Brad Lambert stated the town is “fortunate” that the TDA has brought in more money than expected and that the town has enough funding for the whole project, including possible additional costs.
Town manager Debbie Powers contributed news about increased funding in the town, giving an update about the American Rescue Plan funds that the town has received. The town is set to receive a little more than $68,000 from the ARP divided into two installments, the first of which was received on the morning of July 13.
Powers said that, while the funds have come in, the federal guidance on how to use the funds still remains unclear. Currently, Powers said that it is her understanding the town will be able to use the funds for water and sewage projects. She said the funds can be applied to a water project that has already been planned. While the funds will not cover the entire project, she said it should cover an estimated 80 percent of the cost. The offset costs will be saved in the general budget for the town to use on other general spending and projects.
The next meeting for the town of Seven Devils council will be Aug. 10.
