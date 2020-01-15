Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 43F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.