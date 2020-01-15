FLEETWOOD — A section of U.S. 221 stretching from Water Tank Road to Vernon Roten Road has been closed due to a standoff with law enforcement in the area.
Multiple agencies in Ashe County are involved between the road closure and the standoff incident, including the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Watauga County Sheriff's Office, ACSO and multiple fire departments.
According to Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman, the Watauga County Special Response Team — made up of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Boone Police and Appalachian State University Police — is standing by. Hagaman said the team has multiple Watauga and Boone Police Department K-9s, an App State Police drone and paramedic and EMS tactical medical members. A bomb squad from Wilkes County has also been dispatched.
Hagaman advised said the incident was under the command of Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell.
This story is developing. Visit wataugademocrat.com for updates.
Kayla Lasure contributed reporting to this story.
