ELK PARK — A man drowned in the waters below Elk River Falls on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye on Monday morning.
According to a press release from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye, Nagarjuna Gogineni, 32, of Charlotte, was swimming with friends at the base of the falls after jumping in from the side.
Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said the man jumped off a small ledge close to the bottom of the falls, was pulled under by the current in the waterfall pool and never resurfaced.
Avery County emergency first responders were notified at 5:05 p.m, the release stated.
Divers recovered the body by 7 p.m. that evening, which was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Lenoir, according to the release.
The responding departments to the incident included Linville Central Rescue Squad, Avery County Emergency Management, Avery EMS, Elk Park Fire Department, Avery County Sheriff’s office and a rescue team from Mitchell County. Fall Creek Fire Department had some volunteers help with traffic control.
Another drowning at the falls occurred on May 20, just over a month ago. The victim, Thomas McCardle Jr., 26, of Ohio, is believed to have accidentally slid into the water at the bottom of the falls and was pulled under by the current. That incident resulted in recovery efforts impeded by the extended period of heavy rains that made the falls treacherous for rescue teams. Ultimately the body rose to the surface after another bout of rain 10 days later.
The falls have a history of being dangerous. Deaths and serious injuries occur at the falls annually. Signage around the falls discourages thrill seekers from jumping from or swimming near the falls, as rocks and strong currents are potentially fatal hazards.
The sheriff’s press release noted jumping from the rocks above the falls has been the primary cause of death or serious injury at the falls in the past, but the recent deaths have been swimming accidents.
