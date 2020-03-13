BLOWING ROCK – The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge is strictly limiting patient access and everyone is being screened prior to entry, but it isn’t testing patients for COVID-19.
According to Foley Center Nursing Administrator Matt Diggs on March 13, proactive testing is not available for either residents or staff.
“Testing for COVID-19 must be ordered by a physician and processed through the county health department,” Diggs said.
No visitors are being allowed in the Foley Center except for certain situations “such as end-of-life situations or when a visitor is essential for the resident’s emotional wellbeing and care.”
Further, all permitted visitors and employees must go through a screening process before entering or re-entering the facility.
“Screening includes temperature taking, responding to certain questions and hand-washing/sanitizing,” Diggs said. “These measures shall be in effect indefinitely.”
