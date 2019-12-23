BOONE — The Watauga Board of Education received an unmodified opinion on its 2018-19 financial audit, which is the “highest level of assurance we’re able to provide,” according to Brady Combs.
Combs — of Combs, Tennant and Carpenter — met with the board on Dec. 9 to discuss the audit that was completed in October.
“I feel like the staff here continues to handle financial responsibilities very well,” Combs said.
According to the report, the board has governmental funds, proprietary funds (a school food service fund and child care fund) and a fiduciary fund (a private purpose trust fund). The audit’s government-wide statement covers activities in two categories: governmental activities and business-type activities. Governmental activities include regular and special education, transportation and administration. The business-type activities categories incorporate the money generated by proprietary funds.
The audit’s statement of net position shows the school system’s liabilities ($75,973,919) as exceeding its assets ($27,776,084). WCS Director of Finance Ly Marze said this net position shows a larger picture of the school system’s financials that includes requirements set forth by accounting standards which address how schools report pensions and other post-employment benefits.
“We are required to report our total share of the state retirement plan and this is the reason why the liabilities number is so high, but in reality we know that not everyone will retire all at the same time,” Marze said.
The governmental funds portion of the audit does not include these full accruals, and totals WCS’s assets at $7,187,087 — exceeding the liabilities totaled at $2,040,163. Marze explained that this liability amount is reflective of everyday expenses such as accrued salaries and regular accounts payables which presents a more accurate picture of the board’s true liabilities from the everyday standpoint.
The school system’s proprietary funds have assets at $1,262,356 and liabilities — without pension and other post-employment benefits — at $20,724. With the pension and other benefits added, the liabilities total $1,823,523. The fiduciary fund’s net position accounted for $138,030 in assets and no liabilities, according to the audit. The fiduciary fund is a scholarship fund under the control of the school system, according to the report.
