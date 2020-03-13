BOONE — A second contract extension for a property in Valle Crucis that is the proposed site for a new school was approved by the Watauga Board of Education on March 12.
The property — known now as the Hodges property — is a 14.4-acre tract of land in Valle Crucis for the eventual replacement of the existing 82-year-old school. The school board entered into a contract with the owners of the Hodges property on March 28, 2019. The first contract extension for the property was approved on Nov. 7, entered into the following day and was to expire on March 16. The second extension is for 45 days to April 30, according to Superintendent Scott Elliott.
According to the second contract extension, closing of the property shall occur within 30 days following the end of the examination period. The property is situated along Broadstone Road approximately one-quarter mile from the existing school.
The $1,105,000 purchase price of the property was approved by both the board as well and the Watauga County Board of Commissioners. The first agreement to a contract extension requested $10,000 from the board for the extension that is nonrefundable but “shall be credited toward the purchase price at closing.” The second contract extension required $5,000 of “earnest money” that is also not refundable but credited to the purchase.
Elliott said the major delay in the permitting process is a delayed response from the state which would’ve made it unlikely that a permit would be issued by the March 16 due diligence deadline.
“The board still anticipates purchasing this property and is not looking at other properties at this time,” Elliott said. “Pending the positive outcome of the septic test and permit, we are not aware of any other reason to delay the purchase.”
Officials have conducted septic/soil evaluations, land surveys, an environmental assessment, an archaeological assessment, wetland evaluation, conceptual layout plans and well drilling on the property up to this point. Elliott said the board continues to be told that the soil reports are positive and that the soil drains very well.
“The board heard several concerns from the public about the viability of a septic system on this site, so we are taking our time and being as thorough as possible,” Elliott said. “The board of education wants to exhaust all questions and considerations about the viability of the site and may very well conduct some additional testing as part of the permitting process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.