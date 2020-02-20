BOONE — Renovations currently underway to Appalachian State University’s 52-year-old Sanford Hall are expected to be partially completed by December this year, according to Director of Planning, Design and Construction Jeff Pierce.
Pierce and Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities Management Nick Katers led a group tour around the inside of the facility on Feb. 19 to demonstrate the work being done so far. Katers said the renovation will extend the building’s life by 25 to 40 years.
The university stated that every student at App State takes at least one class in Sanford Hall, and that the building accommodates 4,600 students per day, equaling 23,000 students per week.
According to App State, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors gave the university the approval to proceed with the $18 million project in October 2018. The North Carolina General Assembly’s House Bill 1054 allows the university to take on self-liquidating debt for the project, the school stated. LS3P Associates and Stanford White Engineering were selected for the project’s design, and Vannoy Construction has served as the renovation’s construction manager at risk.
Katers said that since the project broke ground in July 2019, work has not stopped on the project. The focus for the building is new classrooms, offices and common meeting areas for students. The 71,000-square-foot building will include 25 classrooms, a computer lab and 53 faculty and adjunct offices, according to the university.
Sanford Hall will also now have air conditioning, which it did not have before. Crews also replaced 464 windows for energy savings, the university stated.
The first floor will be primarily classrooms, a few office spaces and a lobby area. The second through fourth floors will consist of classrooms on the backside and office spaces on the front facing toward the plaza area; the fifth floor will have two large classrooms and office spaces.
Once completed, Sanford Hall will house the Department of English. The Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures — which also occupied the building — will be in the renovated L.S. Dougherty Hall that it moved to last summer, according to the university.
Pierce said Sanford Hall is being completed in two phases. The first phase will include work on all five floors and incorporate the fifth floor classrooms and restrooms. Phase two will focus on the remaining office spaces. Pierce said the university is planning for a partial opening in December with the completion of phase one and a final opening after phase two work in spring 2021.
Crews are currently working on framing on the interior of the building with plans for mechanical, electrical and plumbing work to follow, according to Pierce. Katers added that workers should be starting to lay foundation for the elevator in the next two weeks.
“We didn’t expect to be this far with internal framing inside the building until mid-April,” Katers said.
Some parts of Sanford Hall that students may remember from the building before — like the older columns and the floors — are planned to be saved and refinished, Katers said.
To keep up to date on Sanford Hall renovation efforts, visit www.appstate.edu/appalachians-future/building-physical-infrastructure/sanford-hall.
