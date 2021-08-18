HAITI — Samaritan’s Purse mobilized more than 15 people in response to a 7.2 magnitude earthquake Aug. 14.
A team of responders landed in Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti, around 4 p.m., Aug. 15, according to Ken Isaacs, vice president of programs and government relations for Samaritan’s Purse.
Isaacs said at least five more people with the organization’s Disaster Assistance Response Team based in Port-au-Prince also responded to the disaster.
The earthquake caused severe damage, destroying homes and trapping people in the rubble. The organization fears high casualties as search and rescue efforts continue.
“It’s hard to determine fully what the damages are,” Isaacs said. “We don’t know how many houses have been destroyed or structures that are down and we want to do all that we can,”
Samaritan’s Purse’s DC-8 cargo plane airlifted disaster response specialists and 31 tons of emergency relief supplies, including shelter material and two community water filtration units to Haiti on Aug. 16. Each unit is capable of providing clean water to 3,500 people per day.
Isaacs said shelter and clean water are among the most immediate needs of Haitians as the country braces for tropical depression Grace.
He was also on the ground with Samaritan’s Purse immediately following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Within an hour of the quake, he said, he received texts messages that the water in the city had been shut off.
A medical team will also deploy to provide basic medical care and begin health assessments. The team will arrive in Port-au-Prince around 9 a.m. tomorrow. Isaacs estimates this portion of the relief effort could take three to four weeks, though they are still working out logistics involved in transporting supplies from Port-au-Prince to the impacted area.
“This massive earthquake has devastated Haiti — it’s left many families homeless and searching for their loved ones,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse said. “We are responding to help meet needs in Jesus’ Name. Please pray for Haiti and all those who are suffering,”
Samaritan’s Purse is coordinating closely with the customs and immigration, the ministry of health, and the prime minister’s office to administer aid quickly, Isaacs said.
Samaritan’s Purse has worked in Haiti for more than a decade — responding to disasters and maintaining a permanent country office based in Port-au-Prince. In 2010, the international Christian relief organization responded to the 7.0 magnitude earthquake and the subsequent cholera outbreak.
