BOONE — A man with warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a felon issued on May 26 from the Spindale Police Department was arrested in Boone three days later.
Boone Police Sgt. Geoff Hayes said the department had recently received a be-on-the-lookout alert from Spindale when a Boone officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Oak Street and East King Street. The passenger of the vehicle — Douglas Emanuel Montgomery, 40, of 395 New Cole Road, Rutherfordton — was arrested for charges stemming from a May 26 incident in Spindale.
According to WLOS News 13, Montgomery was one of two men reportedly involved in the fatal shooting death of Jakim Smith at the Town and Country Inn Suites motel that evening. The news station stated that an altercation was witnessed between Smith and Montgomery that night. Smith was taken to Rutherford Regional Hospital, where he later died.
WLOS News 13 states that Spindale Police Chief Eric Shelton said that surveillance video from the motel helped investigators to identify Montgomery as a suspect. Maurice Reginal Williams was given the same charges as Montgomery. Three others face charges in connection to the incident with charges ranging from accessory after the fact, possession of firearm by felon and possession of a stolen firearm, according to WLOS News 13.
Hayes said Montgomery was arrested at 3:40 p.m. on May 29 and taken to Watauga Detention Center, where he was not issued a bond and was given a June 1 court date. The female driver of the vehicle —who Hayes said was not a local resident — was not charged.
Montgomery also had pending criminal charges for being a habitual felon as well as drug-related charges, the news station stated. He had previously been convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug charges.
