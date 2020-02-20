BOONE — A proposed eight-bus transit center along Rivers Street, a roundabout at the Rivers and Burrell Street intersection and expanded parking adjacent to the transit system’s headquarters are part of a capital program proposed in AppalCART’s comprehensive service review that was presented on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The comprehensive service review was presented by Jim Ritchey, vice president with Whitman, Requardt and Associates, an infrastructure and planning firm headquartered in Baltimore that prepared the report.
Capital programs totaling more than an estimated $23 million were presented as part of the plan. The reason given by Ritchey was due to the projected population growth of Watauga County, Boone and Appalachian State University. According to the review, the population of Watauga County is anticipated to be close to 70,000 by 2030 and top more than 90,000 by 2050, with ASU enrollment projected to top 21,000 by 2025.
“We still really have overcrowding problems,” Ritchey said.
AppalCART Director Craig Hughes explained that the process with Ritchey and WRA started a year and a half ago.
“This is something our board has requested for a long time,” Hughes said.
Mirroring the projected growth of the area, the review says that AppalCART is projected to grow. Ritchey said that currently, 49 buses travel down Rivers Street every hour on a school day and he projected that number to grow to 70 buses just to handle the demand by 2025.
The capital programs included a proposed Rivers Street Transit Center with room to accommodate eight buses at once. The center would replace the Peacock Lot circle. Ritchey said his first choice for a location would be along Rivers Street, with pull outs for four buses on each side of the road, in front of Duncan Hall. A second location would be in front of the Broyhill Music Center, taking out a parking lot with all eight spaces for buses on the south side of the road.
A roundabout at the intersection of Rivers Street and Burrell Street would help the buses turn around on Rivers Street. The combined cost of the transit center and roundabout was estimated at $2.228 million, Ritchey said.
Another capital project that was recommended in the plan was a bus and employee parking expansion along U.S. 421 near the N.C. 105 Bypass intersection, adjacent to AppalCART headquarters.
The review states that the existing garage is limited when it comes to potential expansion and the expanded area would accommodate 32 additional bus parking and 57 automobile parking spaces. The estimated cost would be $4.45 million, according to the review.
Another capital project proposed would be a 180-space park and ride lot, as Ritchey described it, also adjacent to AppalCART headquarters and with an entrance along N.C. 105 Bypass near the U.S. 421 intersection. The estimated cost would be $2.9 million, according to the review.
Speaking to the AppalCART board members in attendance, Ritchey implored them not to go out and buy the land right now, but to start the process the right way to ensure potential federal funding.
Along with the new infrastructure, the capital plans include $13.5 million that would go to bus replacement and expansion. The recommended fixed route service improvement program calls for adding a total of 14 bus routes by 2026. Many would be designed to help with already-crowded bus routes such as Blue, Express, Purple, Orange and Pop 105.
Ritchey said the buses will be clean-burning and diesel-powered, stating that electric buses would cost triple the amount.
To pay for these anticipated costs, the plan recommends looking at local funding alternatives, such as town and county property taxes, vehicle registration fees, a public transportation sales tax, student fees and multi-family housing public transportation fees.
The review estimates that $25.4 million in additional local shared funding will be needed in the 2020-2030 period.
“I want to emphasize we’re OK with the fund balance through 2020, but it could be tough in 2021,” Ritchey said. “By 2030, we’ll need an additional $3.4 million annually, assuming state funding remains the same.”
