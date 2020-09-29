WINSTON-SALEM — An Appalachian State student has died with COVID-19, according to reports from his friends, former school system and travel basketball team.
Chad Dorrill, a 19-year-old sophomore exercise science major, died Monday night, Sept. 28, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, according to a friend.
A Kernersville-based travel basketball team, the Piedmont Pacers, posted a statement on Facebook Monday, Sept. 28, about Dorrill’s death.
“The Piedmont Pacers family is devastated to learn of the passing of Chad Dorrill, due to complications from COVID-19,” the post stated. “This awful disease has taken this young man from everyone far too soon.”
Neither Appalachian State nor AppHealthCare, the local health department, have confirmed the death of a student. Spokespersons for the university, University of North Carolina system and health department did not immediately respond to questions sent Tuesday morning.
The post from the Piedmont Pacers included a statement attributed to Dorrill’s mother.
“As our family suffers this incredible loss, we want to remind people to wear a mask and quarantine if you test positive even without symptoms,” Susan Dorrill said. “You have no idea who you can come into contact with that the virus affects differently.”
Susan Dorrill said her son was “incredibly tired” for two weeks.
“Little did we know it was secretly attacking his body in a way they have never seen before,” Susan Dorrill was quoted as saying. “The doctors said that Chad is the rarest 1-10,000,000 case, but if it can happen to a super healthy 19-year-old boy who doesn’t smoke, vape or do drugs, it can happen to anyone.”
Chad Dorrill and his family moved to North Carolina from Wisconsin in 2013, according to the Piedmont Pacers’ statement. Dorrill attended Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville and played on the Panthers’ varsity basketball team, according to high school sports reports.
Sydney Bell, a sophomore communications major at Appalachian, first became friends with Dorrill in the seventh grade.
“He’s the most selfless, most kind person you’ll ever meet,” Bell said. “He goes out of his way to please everyone and make sure that everyone’s happy no matter what happens to him.”
Every time they would hang out, Dorrill and Bell would eat breadsticks.
“We would always eat breadsticks together, and he knew that was our favorite snack,” Bell said. “Every time we would hang out, he would buy them ahead of time for me because he knew I would probably ask him to eat breadsticks.”
Bell was able to visit Dorrill while he was in the hospital. She said Dorrill went back home on Sept. 22.
“I know he would have wanted me to be there whether he looked like that or not,” Bell said. “I know he would have wanted to see me. And that's what his mom told me.”
Dorrill took Bell to prom two years in a row. One of the years he did a “promposal” to Bell by hiding in her room and filling it with balloons with a sign that read “it would be poppin if you went to prom with me.”
“It was the cutest thing I've ever seen,” Bell said. “He just went all out for me to make me happy.”
Emily Lipe, superintendent of Davidson County Schools, also issued a statement about Dorrill’s death.
“Chad Dorrill was a loved and well-respected member of the Ledford community and the Class of 2019,” Lipe said. “He was an all-conference basketball player during his years at LHS, who was both competitive and kind. He was enrolled at Appalachian State University in hopes of becoming a physical therapist. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy is extended to Chad’s family, friends and the entire Ledford community.”
“His quiet, soft-spoken demeanor belied a fierce competitor on the basketball court whose relentless hustle and shooting prowess helped win many games for the Pacers,” the Piedmont Pacers stated on Facebook. “Chad finished as the Pacers’ all-time leading scorer and was a member of the 2018 USSSA National Championship team.”
Kaylie Stadler, a sophomore at App State, first met Dorrill her freshman year at Ledford High School. She said he was one of the kindest people she has ever met.
“I’ll always strive to be more like him,” Stadler said. “He was caring, hard working and genuine.”
One of the fond memories Stadler has of Dorrill is when she adopted a kitten.
“Chad showed up at my apartment with a bag of toys for her,” Stadler said. “He was just that kind of person. He gave without expecting anything in return.”
AppHealthCare currently reports nine deaths related to COVID-19 in Watauga County — including seven associated with a cluster at Glenbridge nursing facility — and 216 active COVID-19 cases. App State reports 159 students who are active COVID-19 cases.
Bell said she wants younger people to take COVID-19 more seriously.
“He was perfectly healthy,” Bell said. “So just to know that this could happen to anybody whether you have underlying conditions or not, he was completely fine. And it just ended up him being the one in a million that it happened to.”
WataugaDemocrat.com will continue to update this developing story.
Anna Oakes contributed reporting to this article.
