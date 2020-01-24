BOONE — A man who returned to the Boone area after serving time in a Nevada prison was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 10 on 13 charges stemming from incidents that took place in 2016 and 2017.
Jason Eli Brown, 36, of 655 Chestnut Grove Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault inflicting serious bodily injury, DWI, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, failure to wear seatbelt, two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking/entering, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and assault on a female.
Brown was taken to the Watauga County Detention Center and issued a $70,000 secured bond as well as a Feb. 14 court date, according to the arrest report.
The felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury charge was issued in Wilkes County, according to court records.
According to Brown’s warrants for arrest, he was given the charges of misdemeanor assault inflicting serious bodily injury, DWI, reckless driving to endanger and two counts of assault on a female from Oct. 11 to Nov. 23, 2016. Brown allegedly punched, kicked and struck a male in the head with a pipe causing a deep laceration on Oct. 11, 2016.
An affidavit stated that Brown was traveling at approximately 90 miles an hour, had a strong odor of alcohol, was driving while his license was revoked and failed to wear a seatbelt when he was arrested on Nov. 22, 2016. He was then given other charges the following day for two counts of assault on a female after allegedly striking one female in the stomach and pulling hair and striking another female, according to the warrants. He was ordered not to contact any of the alleged victims.
The other charges stem from incidents that took place from February to April 2017. Brown was charged with felony breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking/entering after allegedly entering a building on Jesse Brown Road in Boone and reportedly taking items that valued around $200 on Feb. 8, 2017. He was then charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny after he allegedly entered a Jeep Wrangler belonging to a different person and reportedly took items with a value of less than $100, according to the warrant.
Another set of felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering charges reportedly are from an incident that took place from Feb. 9, 2017, to March 17, 2017. According to the warrant, Brown allegedly entered a building of a third person and reportedly took items worth approximately $500. The felony possession of stolen goods/property charge came after Brown was found to have allegedly possessed the stolen items of the third person, according to the warrant.
An incident in which Brown was given a misdemeanor breaking or entering charge reportedly took place from Feb. 9, 2017, to April 8, 2017. The warrant states that Brown allegedly entered the building of a fourth person on Howard’s Creek Road, Boone.
According to a January 2018 Watauga County Clerk of Court letter to Brown, he was told to come to North Carolina once he exited prison in Nevada to be served his outstanding warrants. It is unknown what offenses Brown served time for in Nevada.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety states that Brown was previously convicted of misdemeanor larceny in Ashe County in 2002; larceny of firearms in Watauga in 2006; misdemeanor larceny in Caldwell County in 2006; possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance in Avery County in 2010; obtaining property by false pretense and wanton injury to personal property in Watauga in 2013; and possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen goods and possessing stolen goods in Watauga in 2014.
