BLACKSBURG, VA. – A Red Flag Warning, meaning that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or expected to occur, is in effect for Watauga and Ashe counties through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
“A combination of strong winds (and) low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the NWS stated. “Any wildland fire that develops will likely spread rapidly. Please refrain from outdoor burning.”
Northwest winds of 15-25 mph with 45 mph gusts are expected with humidity as low as 20 percent during the warning period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.