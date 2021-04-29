WATAUGA — During the last year, Watauga County has seen an increase in recyclable material.
Cole Kiziah, the county recycling coordinator, said recyclable materials increased by about 400 tons of cardboard, 144 tons in mixed paper and 30 tons of plastics.
In 2019-20, Kiziah said the county diverted approximately 4,679 tons of recyclable material that included:
- 545 tons of glass
- 166 tons of plastic
- 602 tons of paper
- 2,570 tons of OCC (old corrugated containers such as cardboard)
- 1,299 tons of metal
- 44 tons of aluminum/steel cans
In 2018-19, the county recycled 4,344 tons.
The county conducts its own collection, which is how a majority of the recycling material is collected. Republic Services also brings in OCC and mixed paper. The town of Beech and Blowing Rock also bring their materials to the county.
Kiziah is not 100 percent sure about why there is a slight increase, but he said he thinks the majority of the increase in recycling is due to the county starting commercial collections. Additionally, he said people have stayed home more during the COVID-19 pandemic and bought more items.
Watauga County has ten convenience sites throughout the county where the public can bring recyclables.
“We collect the materials via roll-off trucks and a designated recycling truck,” Kiziah said. “Once materials are collected, they are brought to the recycling center located at 336 Landfill Road. At the recycling center, we have different areas allocated for different materials such as cardboard, mixed paper, aluminum/steel cans, tires, metal and refrigerants.”
The majority of the materials the county recycles, except metals and refrigerants, goes through a baler to compact the material, which Kiziah said makes it more efficient for travel. The county then hauls the compacted recyclables to different material recovery facilities, which then recycle the materials.
Bails are then picked up at the facility by various organizations depending upon material type. Bales of OCC and mixed paper to Waste Management. Co-mingled recycling the county picks up from commercial businesses goes to Foothills Sanitation in North Wilkesboro. Glass is given to a Detroit-based company called Strategic. Metal and aluminum goes to Omni Source, which has locations in Kernersville, Tennessee and South Carolina. The county also hauls old tires to a tire recycling business in Mount Airy.
With Earth Day having just passed on April 22, Kiziah also mentioned the county is looking to recycle another common item: food.
“The county is currently working on a backyard compost program that will be introduced later this year,” Kiziah said.
Kiziah said the goal is to create a full-scale compost facility where community members can bring organic waste to compost and also have a selection of compost available for use.
More information on Watauga County recycling can be found at tinyurl.com/kncwjfau.
Boone Recycling and Sanitation coordinator Shannon Isaacs said the town has seen a decrease in recycling by about 3.5 percent during the last year. Boone offers bi-weekly curbside recycling to all town single-family and duplex residential homes as well as weekly curbside recycling to businesses. Both services are provided through a contract with Republic Services Inc.
“Our citizens town-wide do a phenomenal job supporting the recycling program and are the primary key to our success,” Isaacs said.
Isaacs said a variety of items that are accepted for recycling in Boone include plastic bottles and containers, mixed paper, magazines, cardboard, pizza and cereal boxes, aluminum foil and empty aerosol cans.
Items not accepted for recycling include plastic bags, polystyrenes (such as Styrofoam), waxed pasteboard or cardboard, rubber, batteries, ropes and tarps.
Isaacs said people should recycle everyday because “everything deserves a second chance.”
More information on recycling in Boone can be found at tinyurl.com/596cwanv.
