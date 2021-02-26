BOONE — Nearly one year after its initial opening failed to get off of the ground, the Watauga Community Recreation Center finally has an opening date set for April 26.
While the center has been sitting ready to open its doors, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic served as a padlock to keep them closed. However, the most recent announcement from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has provided the key with Executive Order No. 195.
Cooper announced an easing of restrictions on Wednesday, Feb. 24, which included businesses such as gyms being allowed to open at 50 percent capacity under starting Feb. 26. The 50 percent threshold has long been what the Watauga County Board of Commissioners have been waiting for to open the center.
In December, the commissioners authorized County Manager Deron Geouque and his staff to do what they could to reduce the two-month opening time that was anticipated.
"As part of those measures, county staff will begin the process of advertising, interviewing, hiring and training of personnel for the new recreation center in the next several days," Geouque said. "The county is excited to start the process to open up the new community recreation center for the public to begin enjoying. The community has waited 40-plus years for this time and it is almost here."
In the meantime, the county will continue to use the facility for COVID-19 vaccination clinics in conjunction with AppHealthCare. Geouque said the county will continue to balance the use of the recreation center with AppHealthCare's needs.
Watauga County Parks and Recreation Director Stephen Poulos said he and his department were excited to finally have the center open.
"We have been preparing for months for this to occur," Poulos said. "Now that we have the current guidelines proved in executive order 195, we will make sure those are adhered to."
Poulus said signing up for membership at the center begins Monday, March 1, and can be done in-person at the parks and recreation office or online at rec.watgov.org.
The facility includes ample gym space, multiple pools, a walking track, community and meeting rooms and fitness equipment inside. Outdoors is multiple tennis and pickleball courts, a basketball court and a picnic shelter.
At the same time, Poulus said those interested in working at the recreation center can go to wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Employment/home.aspx, call (828) 264-9511 or check the department's social media.
Located at the corner of State Farm Road and Hunting Lane in Boone, the recreation center has been a project in the works since its groundbreaking in October 2018, and the years of support for the project that preceded it.
