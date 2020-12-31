BEECH MOUNTAIN — The town of Beech Mountain reconvened for its monthly meeting on Dec. 8, in which Town Manager Bob Pudney gave an update on town operations after some employees were exposed to the virus, and the Tourism Development Authority reported a strong local economy ahead of the holiday season.
As the first item on the agenda, the town council approved a proposed ordinance for the application of utility payments. The town set a public hearing regarding the matter at its last town council meeting in November but received no public comments after the change was advertised as a public notice in three local newspapers.
As the next order of business, the town council approved a change to the town’s charge rate for late fees. Town attorney Four Eggers had previously advised the council that the town’s current charge rate for past due balances on late fees was a violation of state laws.
The town was charging a 15-percent late fee but voted to reduce the fee to 1.5 percent, with an additional process fee of $15. The change will be applied monthly to outstanding water, sewer, recycling and curbside pickup balances, with the intent being to encourage payment of fees rather than collecting revenue for the town.
The council then approved its 2021 calendar for upcoming meeting dates, as well as dates for retreats, work sessions and budget workshops. In new business, the council approved a budget amendment that allocated an adjustment of $42,000 to the water treatment plant budget out of the water administration budget. The council then approved an additional ordinance to establish priority of utility bill payments to outstanding fines or fees as to which payments the town should process first upon receiving payment from a customer.
Pudney also reported that the town continues to receive a “substantial” amount of taxes. Pudney said that the town was prepared to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order and gave an update on town employees.
“We did have a substantial impact from COVID-19 in our workforce. We had a substantial reduction in available personnel, either because of COVID-19 infections or people who were exposed that had to quarantine,” Pudney said. “So what we did was focus on essential mission and critical functions for the last 10 days. That’s been public safety, water and sewer, sanitation and roadways. Everything else has taken a backseat.”
Additionally, the town is in the process of developing and opening a second sled hill behind the Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria. The town is not expanding its capacity on the sled hills, which remains at 50 between the two, but is rather opening more space to encourage safe social distancing. The sled hill is open to children ages 12 and under.
Beech Mountain’s TDA reported that the town’s lodging had been almost completely booked ahead of the Christmas holiday. For the month of October, gross receipts for lodging partners in Beech Mountain were $1,754,795, which the TDA reported as the highest one-month revenue total ever recorded by lodging businesses on Beech Mountain. The TDA also reported 291 homeowners on Beech Mountain through the month of January to November.
“While COVID-19 has forced the permanent closure of an estimated 97,000+ small businesses across the U.S., none of the over 50 businesses on Beech Mountain closed permanently due to the pandemic,” said Economic Development Director Kate Gavenus. “At least 16 Beech Mountain businesses applied for SBA ElDL and/or PPP loans. The Tourism and Economic Development staff provided information and offered mentoring through the process; should another round of economic relief be offered, we are prepared to again connect our businesses with resources and assistance. Our lodging, restaurant, retail and real estate businesses have had a record year for revenues on Beech Mountain.”
Parks and Recreation Developer Sean Royall reported that memberships and revenue for the Buckeye Recreation Center were higher for the month of November than last year. The center also saw an increased number of personal training classes. A fire broke out in a storage room at the recreation center and was able to be put out. The center is using its insurance policy to cover repairs.
The town council met in closed session before adjourning.
