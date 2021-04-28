1:20 p.m.: A helicopter is on scene. N.C. State Highway Patrol, Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Blowing Rock Police could be seen on scene.
1 p.m.: Boone Police tweeted at 1 p.m. that the department is assisting the Watauga County's Sheriff's Office in the Brown's Chapel area of Watauga County with an ongoing stand-off.
12:52 p.m.: Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell posted on Facebook at 12:52 p.m. that if people could "take 30 seconds right where you stand, pray for Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Ashe Sheriff's Office and all responding (law enforcement officers), medics and fire. We need every single one."
12:30 p.m.: Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said the Ashe County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the situation and sent a specialized recovery vehicle to the scene as support. Rob Hudspeth, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System's senior vice president for system advancement, said Watauga Medical Center has the Emergency Preparedness Protocol in place if needed.
12:15 p.m.: At the recommendation of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office out of an "abundance of cation," Mountain Pathways Montessori School — located on Howard's Creek Road — is on a school-wide soft lockdown, according to Pathways Director Lindsey Holderfield. Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said based on what he has been told, they believe there is no direct threat to schools. He said WCS students are not in school today, but there are some school activities.
A soft lockdown is when all children and staff are inside the buildings, will stay away from doors and window, and all exterior doors and windows are locked. Holderfield said in the email that children are not notified of the cause and continue their day normally inside.
11:43 a.m.: Watauga Rescue were dispatched to the scene at Browns Chapel Road for "staging" around 11:43 a.m.
11:30 a.m.: App State Police Chief Andy Stephenson said his department had personnel assisting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
11:25 a.m.: A law enforcement-related situation is currently taking place in the area of Browns Chapel Road and Hardaman Circle. The public is warned to stay away, according to Watauga County Communications telecommunicator Melissa Harmon. According to scanner traffic, off duty personnel were advised to respond to their stations. Scanner traffic also indicated that landing zones were being set up in the area.
11:19 a.m.: Watauga County Emergency Services posted to social media that all residents in the area of Hardaman Circle area should shelter in place and "remain in your home with doors and windows closed."
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
