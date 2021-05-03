BOONE — Watauga County Parks and Recreation is offering tours of the new Watauga Community Recreation Center.
Masks are required during the tour and groups are limited to 25 people per session. Each tour is free and can be reserved by calling (828) 264-9511.
Tours will take place at the following times:
- May 3 at 3:30 p.m.
- May 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- May 5 at 3:30 p.m.
- May 6 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- May 7 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
WCRC hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. WCRC is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
