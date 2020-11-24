BOONE — With the Thanksgiving Holiday coming up this week, health officials urge everyone to take actions to limit exposure and decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
This Thanksgiving holiday, like many other things this year, will be different but if we want to prevent and limit sickness and even death, we must make some sacrifices to protect our loved ones and the broader community.
The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to be with those who live in your household.
However, if you do decide to host or attend a holiday gathering, there are things you can do to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Tips for Reducing COVID-19 Exposure at a Holiday Gathering
● Stay home if you are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19. Please stay home if you develop symptoms of COVID-19 even if you have tested negative previously.
● Keep the gathering small,
● Stay outdoors as much as possible if you can,
● Maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash your hands and wear a face covering consistently as much as possible
● Avoid self-serve food,
● Higher risk guests consider joining virtually,
● Seat people who live together at their own table and 6 feet apart from other tables,
● Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces like door knobs, light switches, handles, etc.,
● Consider getting tested for COVID-19 before the event, but know that this test is one point in time and you should continue practicing all preventive measures like social distancing and wearing a mask that fits over both your nose and mouth even if you test negative,
● Self-quarantine for 14 days before the event is best, but may not always be possible. If you were unable do this, please minimize your exposure to others and higher risk settings where masks are not worn consistently or places where you cannot maintain safe social distance from others.
Additional tips for gathering safely and guidance for private social gatherings is available from NC DHHS.
Jennifer Greene (AppHealthCare), Dr. Scott St. Clair, MD (Blue Ridge Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine), and Dr. Scott Elliott (Watauga County Schools) joined the Boone Chamber Keep Boone Healthy Community Roundtable to share tips for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can view the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=stMoq6bQJS0&feature=youtu.be.
