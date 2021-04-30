DSC_0143.JPG

BOONE — The community lined the streets in the afternoon on Friday, April 30, to honor two fallen law enforcement officers, whose bodies were escorted back to Boone.

Watauga County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chris Ward, 36, and Dep. Logan Fox, 25, died Wednesday, April 28, during a stand-off that began with a welfare check and lasted for nearly 13 hours.

The procession left from Winston-Salem and carried the bodies to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone. The procession featured vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies and, according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau, was four miles long while on U.S. 421.

The motorcade carrying the bodies of Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox drives toward Baldridge Bridge after entering Watauga County.
John Muldowney

West Jefferson Police Officer John Muldowney holds an American flag on Baldridge Bridge as the motorcade passes.
The motorcade honoring fallen law enforcement officers Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox makes its way into downtown Boone.  
Crowds line the streets in downtown Boone on April 30, to pay their respects to fallen officers Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox of the Watauga County Sheriff's Department. 
Thousands showed up in downtown Boone on April 30, to pay their respects to fallen officers Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox. 
A police motorcade honoring officers Chris Ward and Logan Fox makes its way through downtown Boone on the afternoon of April 30. 
Crowds waving American flags line the streets of Boone as a police motorcade escorting fallen officers Chris Ward and Logan Fox passes through town. 
Citizens waving American flags visited downtown Boone on April 30 to pay their respects to fallen officers Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox of the Watauga County Sheriff's Department. 
Brooke Worley (left) and others gather downtown for the procession on April 30.
