BOONE — After transitioning most services to a virtual format, local program organizers of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion and Recovery on the Inside programs continue to find creative ways to combat drug misuse and reduce recidivism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cancel out the opioid or polysubstance epidemic that’s happening in America," said Ashley Wurth, the LEAD outreach and support specialist. "That’s continuing to occur. While COVID-19 has slowed down a lot of traditional services and society… one thing that does not stop regardless of a pandemic is the drug trade."
AppHealthCare and the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center announced last fall that the agencies received a three-year federal allocation in excess of $550,000 to re-establish an in-jail recovery program (ROI) and establish a pre-booking diversionary program (LEAD) to combat the opioid epidemic in Watauga County.
According to MRJC Executive Director Marisa Cornell, some administrative issues kept the agencies from being able to access the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-based Program grant funding until this July. However, organizers were able to begin operating the LEAD program in January thanks to State Opioid Response funding the group could access through June.
Mollie Mellishrencken was already serving as the program coordinator for ROI — a program that's been a few years in the works — when she was brought on to also oversee the LEAD program in January. Wurth joined in her role as the LEAD outreach and support specialist in April after previously serving as the AppHealthCare peer support specialist for the Post Overdose Response team.
Both LEAD and ROI aim to establish a local form of restorative justice through cross-sector partnerships and a trauma-informed criminal justice system, according to Cornell. She has previously stated that MRJC hopes to reduce the harm caused by unresolved conflict, litigation and incarceration that can accompany the opioid crisis.
Mellishrencken said that some community members have been skeptical of the LEAD and ROI programs, as they don't want to see people go unpunished for a crime that's been committed. She said that it's understandable someone could think that way, and that program organizers aren't trying to usurp that process.
"The lens that we’re looking through is that we want to hold people accountable for their actions. That’s part of recovery – taking accountability for the harms that you’ve caused," Mellishrencken said. "But not punishing people in such a way that it destroys any opportunity they have to be successful later in life. That can be difficult for people to see."
Cornell added that the group is in favor of accountability, but they want to do so in a way that is trauma informed and that is fair. She said she thinks the trauma-informed work that has been conducted in the community has changed the way people look at these situations.
"If you tell someone to make different decisions, you have to also give them tools, resources and opportunities to make different decisions; otherwise it’s not fair," Cornell said. "I think that’s something we can all get behind; we want everybody to have a fair chance. People just don’t realize the inherent unfairness in some of our systems."
Wurth explained that the LEAD program allows a community member to be referred for pre-booking diversion for crimes that are non-violent instead of being arrested and taken to jail.
"The idea is for folks with an underlying substance use or mental health issue that instead of them in entrapping them in a very confusing system and getting them involved with courts, probation and the jail, that we can maybe cut that off at the pass and instead get them the resources they need in order to not reoffend," Wurth said.
ROI would be the next intervention point if a person is taken to jail, Mellishrencken said. ROI focuses most of its attention on substance use and mental health services.
"We meet with those people to try to assess their needs and try to connect them with the resources they need to be successful and not reoffended — usually that’s substance use treatment," Mellishrencken said.
There are LEAD programs nationwide, and the group's intent was to model the Watauga program after others. But Wurth said their planning has had to shift as other programs weren't implemented during a pandemic.
"We have been given this opportunity that nobody has done before," Wurth said.
For now, some program aspects look a little different than originally intended. A longterm goal for ROI would be to bring in community members into the jail to provide workshops, whereas right now the program may offer work sheets or resource connection to clients, Cornell said. Mellishrencken said she's still meeting with inmates, but now is communicating with them through visitation phones or computer messages instead of face to face.
For LEAD, this means the group is brainstorming ways to provide training to local law enforcement agencies virtually rather than in person like originally planned. Mellishrencken said a large part of the program is officer involvement.
"Because we’ve not been able to do in person training, a lot of our referrals have come from other people or (are) self-referred," Mellishrencken said. "Now that it seems like that it’s going to last for the foreseeable future, we’re trying to shift how we do those trainings and reach out to those agencies to make sure we’re using our funding to reach as many people as possible."
Cornell added that the group has had to prioritize what is most valuable to be done in person and what can be done virtually. Mellishrencken said she and Wurth are still seeing clients in person when it’s appropriate and are providing services such as transportation to substance use treatment facilities.
Since January, 40 people have been served through LEAD and ROI through services like personalized linkage to local and statewide resources such as substance use and mental treatment, housing, food, medical, transportation and other needs. Mellishrencken said she and Wurth currently have an active caseload of 10 clients. Of those served, 80 of those who were actively engaged have had no further involvement with the criminal justice system, and 70 percent have entered into inpatient or outpatient substance use treatment.
While the pandemic has alleviated some barriers to treatment and resources for some — such as allowing more accessibility via virtual means — it has created hurdles in other ways. Wurth said that recovering addicts find value and accountability in seeing each other through face-to-face meetings. Cornell added that for clients of MRJC drug treatment court, not seeing them in person means MRJC staff may miss cues, and accountability isn’t as effective.
"Seems like people are more isolated now than ever before," Mellishrencken said. "That connection with other recovering addicts and alcoholics is a crucial part of recovery. People are suffering in silence right now, and are not knowing where to turn."
To refer someone to the LEAD program or to self-refer, visit www.wataugalead.org.
A local group called the Watauga Community Justice Coalition began meeting a little more than a year ago to create a foundation for the LEAD program. Cornell said the group hasn't been meeting since the beginning of the pandemic, but plans to host virtual meetings starting Oct. 1. For more information or to attend the virtual meeting, visit www.wataugalead.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.