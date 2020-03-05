BOONE — The Boone Police Department stated on March 5 that it had recently experienced an increased number of reports of thefts from motor vehicles in residential and commercial parking areas.
The department stated that many of the thefts are occurring from vehicles that have been left unsecured.
"Patrols have been increased, but your vigilance is necessary," Boone Police stated. "We ask that you lock your vehicles, and remove valuables or leave them out of sight."
In the case of any seen suspicious activity, contact the Boone Police Department for assistance at (828) 269-6900.
