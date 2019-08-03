WATAUGA COUNTY — High Country Crime Stoppers, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Seven Devils Police Department are seeking the public’s help in solving a pair of alleged burglaries they believe are connected.
According to police, The Pedalin’ Pig restaurant in Seven Devils was broken into on June 3 followed by New River Building Supply in Boone on June 21. Both events occurred during the early morning hours, police say.
Crime Stoppers says two males were captured on video camera surveillance at both locations after cutting wires outside and breaking in, targeting cash at both locations.
At this time it is believed that the two break-ins were carried out by the same suspects, police say.
Anyone with information on this alleged crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 or (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads that can assist law enforcement with solving crimes.
