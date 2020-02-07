BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving an alleged theft.
According to Boone Police, a financial card was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Boone on Jan. 12 and allegedly later used by an unknown white female at Publix in Boone. The female was wearing dark clothing, a dark-colored winter hat, eyeglasses and dark shoes with white bottoms, police stated.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices. Each county has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations and approval of rewards.
