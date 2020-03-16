BOONE — High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving multiple motor vehicle breaking and entering incidents earlier this month in the areas of Bavarian Village and College Place Apartments.
The department suspects three men were involved in the incidents, Boone Police stated. There has been one arrest in this case, but the Boone Police Department needs further help from the public to identify the other suspects.
According to Boone Police, the department responded to the area of College Place Apartments for a report of larceny from a motor vehicle around 9 a.m. on March 5. As residents began checking their vehicles, police stated that it was discovered that multiple vehicles had been entered.
The Boone Police Department then began receiving similar reports from the area of Bavarian Village. Officers responded to Bavarian Village to process the vehicles in that area. Multiple items were reportedly stolen during the commission of these crimes, according to Boone Police.
Additionally, surveillance video showed an unknown male attempting to enter vehicles in the area of Bavarian Village by pulling on door handles on March 8.
Boone Police stated that the first suspect appears to be an average built male with a darker complexion wearing a dark colored coat with a fur lined hood. A second suspect appears to be a lighter complected male of average build, wearing a dark blue hoodie. The third suspect is also a lighter complected male with a slightly larger build, wearing a light colored hoodie and beanie.
"The Boone Police Department urges everyone to make sure to lock their vehicle doors and to remove valuables," police stated.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
High Country Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices. Each county has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations and approval of rewards.
