The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nov. 25
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Industrial Park Drive.
Nov. 26
ARREST: Sean Arrik Myers, 26, of 148 Blairmont Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with going armed to terror of people and assault on a female. Myers was issued a $750 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: James John Whitton, 47, of 418 Cemetery Road, Newland, was arrested on a warrant service on a parole violation charge. Whitton was not issued a bond and was not given a court date.
ARREST: John Daniel Bryan, 39, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Bryan was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of N.C. 105.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of going armed to the terror of the public and two counts of assault on a female were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Nov. 27
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Burrell Street.
Nov. 28
MISSING PERSON :A missing person was reported in the 100 block of Graduate Lane.
ASSAULT: Assault on a female was reported in the 200 block of New Market Centre.
Nov. 29
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
Nov. 30
DISPUTE: A dispute was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 1
ARREST: Dalton Wade Lister, 24, of 2700 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was arrested on a warrant service on a domestic violence protective order violation charge. Lister was not issued a bond and was given a Dec. 19 court date.
