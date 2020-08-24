The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 10
ARREST: Benjamin Robin Swindell, 33, of 388 Jake Storie Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with a brake light violation, two counts of drug equipment violations and a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Swindell was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Kaitlyn Shae Stillwell, 23, of 2400 Mourglea Ave. S.E., Apt. 6D, Valdese, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant.
ARREST: Christopher Dennis Perry, 54, of 496 Camp Joy Road, Zionville, was arrested and charged with DUI and unsafe movement. Perry was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 4 court date.
Aug. 11
ARREST: Joshua Randall Slomkoski, 30, of 761 Turbyfill Road, Newland, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Slomkoski was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
THEFT: Two counts of theft of various cards, a North Carolina license, a temporary license and a bifold wallet from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Orchard Street.
Aug. 12
ARREST: Randall Glenn Stout, 59, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on three warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Stout was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Sept. 16 court date.
ARREST: Tasha Nicole Ashley, 32, of 212 Montana Drive, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Ashley was issued a $4,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of West King Street.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud via Venmo and theft of $2,000 was reported in the 400 block of Madison Avenue.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 500 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Aug. 13
LARCENY: Larceny of alcohol, Duct Tape, a box fan, a plant and potting soil was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
INTIMIDATION: Two counts of intimidation was reported in the 400 block of West King Street.
Aug. 14
ARREST: Daniel Scott Mccallum, 27, of 228 31st Ave. Court N.E., Hickory, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Mccallum was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 300 block of Queen Street.
SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 100 block of State Farm Road.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 800 block of East King Street.
Aug. 15
ARREST: Peter Smith, 52, of 473 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DUI. Smith was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 5 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a paint brush and a roller spinner was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of a camp tool, shirt, tools and a TV was reported in the 200 block of Watuaga Village Drive.
Aug. 16
ARREST: Trinity James Hood, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department. Hood was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
