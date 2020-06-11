The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 1
Larceny: Larceny of a gas can was reported in the 100 block of Old East King Street.
June 2
OFFENSE: An offense was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 3
ARREST: David Lee Brown, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property and shoplifting. Brown was issued a $2,000 unsecured bond and a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Joy Deanne Leonard, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Leonard was not issued a bond and was given a July 9 court date.
ARREST: Cody Wayland Hampton Kelly, 40, no address listed, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Kelly was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Nicole Diane Miller, 61, of 651 Arney Lane, Mountain City, Tenn., was arrested and charged with drug/narcotic violations. Miller was issued a a $3,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
June 4
ARREST: Derek Wesley Scism, 28, no address listed, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing. Scism was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Bryant Moyer, 27, of 408 Spring St., Asheboro, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Moyer was issued a $6,500 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and intimidation were reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 5
ARREST: Ronnie Keith Hicks, 41, of 181 Green Briar Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with destruction/vandalism of property and intimidation. Hicks was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
ARREST: Andrew Aldridge Young, 54, of 5016 Thomas Berry Way, Chapel Hill, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Young was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a July 31 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 300 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
LOST ITEM: A lost firearm was reported in the 100 block of N.C. 105 Extension.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Furman Road.
June 6
ARREST: Nathan Aldridge Cook, 24, of 105 Appomattox Road, Cary, was arrested and charged with DUI and driving while license revoked. Cook was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 4 court date.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a of a Yamaha motorcycle was reported in the 200 block of Green Street.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Oak Street.
June 7
ARREST: Marques Maurice Leach, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with second-degree trespassing. Leach was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
