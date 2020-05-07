The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April 27
ARREST: Alexis Jose Aguilar-Bermudez, 22, of 352 Old E. King St., Apt. 6, Boone, was arrested on two orders for arrest. Aguilar-Bermudez was issued a $1,450 secured bond and a June 11 court date.
ARREST: Charles Wayne Bolick, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Bolick was issued a June 12 court date. No bond amount was listed.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Gary Fisher mountain bike was reported in the 200 block of Queen Street.
April 28
ARREST: Robert Allen Hooper, 43, of 577 Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Hooper was issued a $6,000 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
April 29
ARREST: Diana Ollis Puckett, 69, of 108 Tremont Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Puckett was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a June 26 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a Glock handgun from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FORGERY: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Boone Heights Drive.
April 30
ARREST: David Michael Demarcey, 41, no address listed, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule II substance and a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Demarcey was issued a $7,000 unsecured bond and a June 26 court date.
May 1
LARCENY: Larceny of consumable goods was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 100 block of Delorean Place.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 700 block of Blairmont Drive.
May 2
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Zeb Street.
May 3
ARREST: Mario Alberto Flores Cortez, 31, of 177 Summer Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Cortez was released on a written promise and was given a June 26 court date.
