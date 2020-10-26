The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 12
ARREST: Jervay Fernando Grimes, 46, of 334 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Grimes was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Wolfgang John Paul Melang, 19, of 1032 Charter Hills Road, Beech Mountain, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Melang was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of an election sign/banner was reported in the 2000 block of N.C. 105.
LARCENY: Larceny of a vehicle boot was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 13
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Highland Avenue.
Oct. 14
ARREST: Larry Hiugh Delgado, 50, of 17153 N.E. 3rd Ave., Miami, Fla, was arrested and charged with DUI. Delgado was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 19 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a street sign was reported in the 300 block of East King Street.
VIOLATION: A North Carolina executive order violation was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 15
ARREST: Mitchell Drew Hampton, 55, of 114 Palmer St. N.W., Lenoir, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Hampton was issued a $300 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
Oct. 16
ARREST: Cooper Reed Alcott, 21, of 4608 Dansey Drive, Apt. F, Raleigh, was arrested and charged with disclosure of private images by an adult and cyber stalking. Alcott was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Alan Kirby, 24, of 626 New River Hills, Boone, was arrested on two warrant services on non-Boone Police Department warrants. Kirby was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Simple assault and disorderly conduct were reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 17
ARREST: Cade Ethan Stecher, 19, of 10621 Sable Cap Road, Mint Hill, was arrested and charged with resist arrest/hinder/delay, liquor law violations and disorderly conduct. Stecher was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Michael Wayne Brassfield, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Brassfield was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Nov. 6 court date.
ARREST: Dustin Taylor McLeod Greene, 23, of 172 Summer Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with simple assault. Greene was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Summer Drive.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Southgate Drive.
Oct. 18
ARREST: Gary Lee Greer, 48, of 650 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property. Greer was issued a $750 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: Jose Nerly Alfaro Orellana, 27, of 1035 Boone Trail, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with DUI. Orellana was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 16 court date.
