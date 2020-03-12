The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
March 3
ARREST: Nicole Solomon, 30, of 2225 E. Big Springs Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Solomon was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an April 9 court date.
FORGERY: Uttering a forged paper or instrument containing a forged endorsement was reported in the 100 block of Graduate Lane.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Green Street.
March 4
ARREST: Robert Bradley Michaux, 34, of 729 Oak Wood St., West Jefferson, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Michaux was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 100 block of Sunset Drive.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
March 5
ARREST: Ashley Nicole Green, 21, of 234 Mary’s Lane, Ferguson, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Green was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a May 7 court date.
ARREST: David Phillip Harmon, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle. Harmon was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a Glock handgun, money, purses/handbags/wallets and a debit card from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
THEFT: Theft of Magic the Gathering cards, money, a handicap placard and purses from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
STOLEN PROPERTY: Stolen property offenses were reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
March 6
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of dog food and a TV was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a checkbook, business documents and a North Face backpack was reported in the 100 block of Pride Drive.
March 7
ARREST: Spencer Dwayne Church, 37, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Church was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an April 3 court date.
ARREST: Espen Maclean Hafkey, 22, of 523 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property. Hafkey was issued an April 20 court date. No bond amount was listed.
ARREST: Heather Jo Greene, 44, of 151 Wilson Brown Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with having an expired operators license and drug/narcotic violations. Greene was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an April 20 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Communicating threats and injury to personal property were reported in the 600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
March 8
ARREST: Wayne Jackson, 60, of 313 Will Cook Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. Jackson was issued a $2,000 secured bond and an April 24 court date.
THEFT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Meadowview Drive.
