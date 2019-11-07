The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 29
ARREST: Jonathan Glenn Pleasant, 31, of 105 Sable Dr., Apt. 2, Boone, was arrested and charged with larceny. Pleasant was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Carlos Enrique Diaz-Zambrano, 34, of 135 Carl Pierce Road, Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with no operators license. Diaz-Zambrano was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Jesse Alan Kister, 37, of 5005 Allanbrooke Lane, Fuquay-Varina, was arrested and charged with DWI. Kister was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
Nov. 1
ARREST: Britton Thomas Clark, 19, of 452 Roby Cornett Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Clark was issued a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Jackson Joel Godeloson, 39, of 931 John Greer Road, Elk Park, was arrested and charged with DWI. Godeloson was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of keys and an LG cellphone was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Nov. 2
ARREST: Justin Omari McMurray, 21, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 109, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant on an underage consumption charge. McMurray was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 15 court date.
ARREST: Gerald Ashley Young, 46, of 6907 Old N.C. 74, Evergreen, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce, possession of an open container, driving while license revoked restoration violation, failure to maintain lane control, failure to burn headlamps and DWI. Young was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
HARASSMENT: Harassing phone calls were reported in the 200 block of Hardin Street.
Nov. 3
ARREST: Eric Russell Bell, 30, of 509 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign. Bell was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Injury to personal property was reported in the 100 block of Clawson Street.
