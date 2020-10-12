The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 28
ARREST: Alex Wayne Helms, 29, of 612 Drayton Drive, Denton, was arrested and charged with speeding and DUI. Helms was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 13 court date.
ARREST: Madison Jane Mahagan, 21, of 2806 Mebane Lane, Durham, was arrested and charged with felony death by vehicle. Mahagan was issued a $100,000 secured bond and a Nov. 16 court date.
INTIMIDATION: Intimidation was reported in the 800 block of Blairmont Drive.
Sept. 29
ARREST: Antrone Demario Rodwell, 30, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 8, was arrested and charged with resist arrest/hinder/delay. Rodwell was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
ARREST: Thomas Allen Jahns, 31, of 117 Silver Queen Lane, Richlands, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Jahns was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and motor vehicle theft of a Dodge vehicle were reported in the 1800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 30
ARREST: Benjamin Arron Blackwell-Peterson, 28, of 534 Crowe Bottom Circle, Elizabethton, Tenn., was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Blackwell-Peterson was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 22 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 700 block of Blowing Rock Road.
FRAUD: Wire fraud was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
Oct. 1
ARREST: David Lee Brown, 36, of 83 Moxley Hollow Road, Sparta, was arrested and charged with trespass of real property, stolen property offenses and shoplifting. Brown was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
ARREST: John Raymond Burgess, 42, of 170 Wild Turkey Lane, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Burgess was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 2
ARREST: Christopher Aiken Carter, 20, of 211 Misty Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to real property and breaking and entering. Carter was released on a written promise and was given a Nov. 13 court date.
ARREST: Ricky Jewell Johnson, 33, of 7405 Beech Mountain Road, Banner Elk, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant and charged with speeding and DUI. Johnson was issued a Nov. 19 court date. No bond amount was listed.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 300 block of Howard Street.
Oct. 4
ARREST: Michael Darius Page, 29, of 169 Meadow Creek Drive, Spindale, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked limited driving privilege, possession of marijuana up to a half of an ounce, carrying a concealed gun, discharging a firearm in city limits, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, injury to real property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Page was issued a $77,500 secured bond and a Nov. 19 court date.
