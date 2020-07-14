The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
July 6
ARREST: Heather Tuntland, 28, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Tuntland was issued a $10,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Ronnie Keith Hicks, 41, no address listed, was arrested on two non-Boone Police Department warrants. Hicks was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of various towels, an American Eagle hoodie and a Speedo sweatshirt was reported in the 1000 block of State Farm Road.
July 8
ARREST: Caroline Sarah Cook, 32, of 433 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Cook was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft from a motor vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
THEFT: Theft of various coins from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Coffey Street.
July 9
ARREST: Kayla Danielle Neely, 29, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 403, was arrested and charged with a family offense. Neely was issued a $3,500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Mark Hicks Rollings, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with attempted common law robbery. Rollings was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Sept. 4 court date.
ARREST: Joshua Kyle Romanat, 30, of 506 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Romanat was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering and aggravated assault were reported in the 200 block of Eric Lane.
ROBBERY: Common law robbery was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
July 10
ARREST: Darius Nathaniel Bennett, 40, of 40 Whispering Pines Court, Hickory, was arrested and charged with DUI. Bennett was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: April Dawn Roland, 45, of 4129 N.C. 194 N., Apt. 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Roland was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Oscar Ortiz, 22, of 135 Coffey St., Boone, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Ortiz was issued a $500,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Assault was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
July 11
ARREST: Chance Michael Younce, 32, of 210 Sugar Creek Lane, Unit 1, Banner Elk, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer and trespass of real property. Younce was issued a $1,000 secured bond and an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Brian Frank Marrara, 20, of 3051 U.S. 421 N., Boone, was arrested and charged with driving after consuming and DWI. Marrara was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Fallon Marie Boland, 37, of 234 Terrace Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Boland was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 4 court date.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
