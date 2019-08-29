The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 19
ARREST: Brandy Renee Church, 36, of 259 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Church was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
ARREST: Ann Patricia Davis, 48, of 19 N. Ann St., Asheville, was arrested and charged with larceny. Davis was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Lior T. Percher, 25, of 3796 E. Leah Lane, Gilbert, Ariz., was arrested and charged with larceny. Percher was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Michael Wayne Howell, 30, of 2752 Windy Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, was arrested and charged with concealment of goods. Howell was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
LARCENY: Two counts of larceny of leggings, arm sleeves, eye glasses and a pair of shocks were reported in the 600 block of West King Street.
Aug. 20
ARREST: Luke Henok Muma, 21, of 485 Cranberry Woods Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with larceny by employee. Muma was issued a $20,000 unsecured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Jacob Thomas Reynolds, 22, of 150 South Water St., Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a Boone Police Department warrant. Reynolds was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 20 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Breaking and entering was reported in the 500 block of Horn in the West Drive.
FRAUD: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported in the 100 block of Ivy Drive.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Aug. 21
LARCENY: Larceny of a router, extension cords, a skill saw and skylight was reported in the 600 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PEEPING: Secretly peeping was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Aug. 22
ARREST: Matthew Wayne Ramsey, 48, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on non-Boone Police Department warrant. Ramsey was issued a $750 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARSON: Arson was reported in the 500 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Injury to real property and breaking into a coin-operated machine were reported in the 1200 block of State Farm Road.
FORGERY: Forgery was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Aug. 23
ARREST: Austin Michael Dyer, 23, of 295 Parkway Village Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with unsafe movement and DWI. Dyer was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Michael David Long, 25, of 310 Little Creek Road, Fleetwood, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting/concealment of goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Long was issued a $15,000 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
Aug. 24
ARREST: Jeremy Lee Lacroix, 32, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with first-degree trespassing and simple assault. Lacroix was issued a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Audrey Day Woody, 20, of 325 Mountain Road, Rougemont, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant on a failure to appear charge. Woody was issued a $300 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: William Perry Elliott, 64, of 218 Willow Creek Circle, Vilas, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of people. Elliott was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Sept. 24 court date.
ARREST: Ryan Alan Pillsbury, 25, of 621 Locust Hill Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Pillsbury was issued a Sept. 20 court date. No bond amount was listed.
Aug. 25
ARREST: Espen Maclean Hafkey, 21, of 523 Blowing Rock Rd Apt. 11, Boone, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm after consuming alcohol and resist/obstruct/delay a public officer. Hafkey was issued a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Dylan Tyler Summerlin, 24, of 278 Kite Road, Millers Creek, was arrested and charged with DUI. Summerlin was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 20 court date.
ARREST: Joseph Kenneth Shaw, 27, of 240 Morgan Smith Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Shaw was released on a written promise and was given a Sept. 24 court date.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering was reported in the 700 block of West King Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.