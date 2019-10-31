The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oct. 21
ARREST: Barbara Jean Armstrong, 61, of 1391 Highland Hall Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked violating a restored license, unsafe movement and DWI. Armstrong was issued a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Jessie Brian James, 35, of 1750 29th St. N.E., Hickory, was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. James was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Nov. 8 court date.
Oct. 22
ARREST: Thomas Edward Parrish, 18, of 133 Popular Creek Estate, Todd, was arrested on a warrant service on a failure to appear charge. Parrish was issued a $300 secured bond and a Nov. 25 court date.
ARREST: Stormie N. Morefield, 27, of 2748 N.C. 105, No. 23, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Morefield was issued a $17,500 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
Oct. 23
LARCENY: Larceny of Nike shoes was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 24
ARREST: Thomas William Gallagher, 51, of 128 Culps Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to burn headlamps and DWI. Gallagher was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
THREATS: Communicating threats was reported in the 600 block of Greenway Road.
Oct. 25
ARREST: Gabrielle C. Crow, 54, of 188 Ivy Terrace Drive, No. 301, Boone, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Crow was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
THEFT: Theft of money, disc golf discs and Oakley sunglasses from a motor vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Madison Avenue.
TRESPASSING: Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
Oct. 26
LARCENY: Larceny of a wheel lock was reported in the 400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Oct. 27
ARREST: Heber Ismael Najera, 25, of 64 Hammett St., Columbus, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, assault of a female and assault by strangulation. Najera was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Nicholas Joseph Multari, 19, of 156 West Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with being armed to the terror of the public and consuming alcohol under the age of 21. Multari was issued a $750 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.
ARREST: Madison Rose Smith, 20, of 647 Junaluska Road, Apt. B, Boone, was arrested and charged with careless and reckless driving, DWI and driving after consuming provisional — driving by person less than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs. Smith was released on a written promise and was given a Dec. 17 court date.
UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION: Underage consumption was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Assault by strangulation, assault on a female and breaking and entering were reported in the 500 block of Meadowview Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of money and Lorazepam medication was reported in the 100 block of Herring Loop.
SHOPLIFTING: Shoplifting of ball caps and blue jeans was reported in the 1100 block of Blowing Rock Road.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
