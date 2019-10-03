The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 23
LARCENY: Larceny of an LED flood light was reported in the 500 block of West King Street.
Sept. 24
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 200 block of Winkler’s Creek Road.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 100 block of Ivy Drive.
Sept. 25
ARREST: Jessica Renee Gail Butler, 30, of 1694 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Butler was issued a $1,600 secured bond and a Sept. 30 court date.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 1300 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 26
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Two counts of counterfeiting/forgery and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense were reported in the 1400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Hardin Street.
Sept. 27
ARREST: Alexandria Destiny Hines, 20, of 207 Hampton Trailer Court, Boone, was arrested and charged with no operators license, fictitious registration plate and DWI. Hines was released on a written promise and was given an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Ronnie Wayne Clark, 67, of 181 Green Briar Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear on a second-degree trespass charge. Clark was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 29 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a Trek bicycle, a Gary Fisher bicycle and a bicycle lock was reported in the 100 block of Windy Drive.
LARCENY: Misdemeanor larceny of a wheel lock was reported in the 100 block of Faculty Street.
Sept. 28
ARREST: Dustin Evan Pennington, 35, of 124 Cole St., Boone, was arrested and charged with failure to appear. Pennington was issued a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.
ARREST: Evan Hutchinson Parsons, 18, of 818 Stadium Drive, Boone, was arrested and charged with consuming alcohol by a person younger than 19 years old and resisting a police officer. Parsons was issued a $750 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Christopher Aiken Carter, 19, of 233 Junaluska Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with consuming alcohol by a 19/20 year old and resisting a police officer. Carter was issued a $750 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft of a truck battery were reported in the 200 block of Boone Heights Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina registration plate was reported in the 1900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of various power tools from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of West King Street.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Conspiracy and larceny of money were reported in the 1400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Sept. 29
ARREST: Morgan Healy Ryan, 32, of 188 Clawson St., Apt. 203, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Ryan was issued a $3,000 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: Palmer McGill Crone, 19, of 250 Oak St., Unit G7, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer, consuming alcohol by a 19/20 year old and misuse of a 911 system. Crone was issued a $1,500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
ARREST: David Knight Liggett, 20, of 247 Hardin St., Unit B2, Boone, was arrested and charged with resisting a public officer. Liggett was issued a $500 secured bond and an Oct. 25 court date.
DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER: Defrauding an innkeeper and theft of various food and beer products were reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.
THEFT: Theft of a vehicle tag was reported in the 1900 block of Blowing Rock Road.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.