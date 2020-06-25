The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
June 15
ARREST: Ryan John Avery, 43, no address listed, was arrested and charged with a tail lamp violation, expired registration card/tag, failure to heed to lights/siren, careless and reckless, no operators license, speeding, DUI, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Avery was issued an $8,500 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
ARREST: Robert John Nilles, 50, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 102, Boone, was arrested and charged with DUI. Nilles was released on a written promise and was given an Aug. 7 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of a North Carolina ID, LG cell phone, various coins and $1,000 was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
June 16
ARREST: Michael Richard Bailey, 49, 377 Fox Den, Blowing Rock, was arrested and charged with DUI. Bailey was released on a written promise and was given a July 31 court date.
June 17
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of a tabernacle were reported in the 200 block of Pilgrims Way.
ASSAULT: Simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Rushing Creek Drive.
June 18
THEFT: Theft of money from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Highland Avenue.
THEFT: Theft of money from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Charlotte Ann Lane.
LARCENY: Larceny of 20 items was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
THEFT: Theft of a Vera Bradley purse/handbag/wallet from a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Two counts of theft of a death certificate and money from a motor vehicle were reported in the 300 block of Faculty Street.
VIOLATION: A North Carolina executive order violation was reported in the 200 block of Postal Street.
VIOLATION: A town executive order violation was reported in the 200 block of Shadowline Drive.
THEFT: Theft of Clonazepam from a building was reported in the 200 block of Meadow Hill Drive.
BREAKING/ENTERING: Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of an electric paint gun were reported in the 1000 block of West King Street.
THEFT: Theft of a North Carolina registration plate was reported in the 300 block of Clawson Street.
June 19
ARREST: Jeffrey John Brown, 49, no address listed, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Brown was issued a $5,000 secured bond and an Aug. 7 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: False pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Theft of Beats headphones and spare change from a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Highland Avenue.
ASSAULT: Two counts of simple assault was reported in the 200 block of Wood Circle.
June 21
ARREST: Adam Tyler Howarth, 20, 7504 Lashley Court, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with DWI. Howarth was not issued a bond and was given an Aug. 28 court date.
ARREST: Jason Adam Teague, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Teague was issued a $1,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
THEFT: Motor vehicle theft of a Kubota RTV1100 was reported in the 300 block of Go Pioneers Drive.
MULTIPLE OFFENSES: Burglary/breaking and entering, injury to property and larceny of baking pans, towels and miscellaneous food items were reported in the 800 block of Blowing Rock Road.
ASSAULT: Assault inflecting serious injury was reported in the 900 block of Rivers Street.

