The following information is courtesy of the Boone Police Department. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dec. 2
ARREST: Chase Nathaniel Canter, 21, of 2823 Lower Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Canter was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Audrey Malen Miller, 21, of 2251 Longhope Road, Todd, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. Miller was issued a $20,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
THEFT: Identity theft was reported in the 1400 block of Blowing Rock Road.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 2000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 3
ARREST: Andres Castillo, 20, of 8 Tivola Drive, Asheville, was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked and having a concealed weapon. Castillo was issued a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Miranda Sue Burrous, 22, of 692 Fallview Lane, Unit 1, Boone, was arrested and charged with DWI. Burrous was released on written promise and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Nathaniel Alexander Berry, 21, of 267 Rings Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with theft from a motor vehicle. Berry was issued a $3,500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Morgan Healy Ryan, 32, of 188 Clawson St., Apt. 203, Boone, was arrested on a warrant service on a simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance charge. Ryan was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of money was reported in the 300 block of Go Pioneers Drive.
Dec. 4
ARREST: Jeremy Lee Lacroix, 33, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was arrested and charged with injury to real property, assault on a government official, malicious conduct by a prisoner and tampering with a motor vehicle. Lacroix was issued a $50,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: David Phillip Harmon, 33, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Harmon was issued a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
ARREST: Mary Catherine Pinto, 25, of 506 6th Ave. N.E., Conover, was arrested and charged with driving left of center, failing to comply with license restriction, reckless driving and DWI. Pinto was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 3 court date.
FALSE PRETENSE: Obtaining eBay, Walmart and Best Buy gift cards by false pretense was reported in the 100 block of Edgewood Drive.
LARCENY: Larceny of a wallet with a driver's license, debit card and various gift cards was reported in the 1000 block of Blowing Rock Road.
Dec. 5
ARREST: Garry J. Cox, 41, of 157 Dollar Road, Warrensville, was arrested on a warrant service on a non-Boone Police Department warrant. Cox was issued a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.
LARCENY: Larceny of oxycontin was reported in the 200 block of Milton Brown Heirs Road.
Dec. 6
ARREST: Angela Ellen Brown, 26, of 259 Peiffer Ave., Unit A, Wilmington, was arrested and charged with DWI and stoplight violation. Brown was released on a written promise and was given a Jan. 24 court date.
THEFT: Theft of a vehicle side mirror was reported in the 200 block of Crossing Way.
LARCENY: Larceny of two beanie hats was reported in the 300 block of Brook Hollow Road.
LARCENY: Larceny of pizza was reported in the 300 block of Go Pioneers Drive.
Dec. 7
ARREST: Alexander David Woodbury, 26, of 510 Grand Blvd., Apt B, Boone, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Woodbury was issued a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
ARREST: Jacob Seth Banner, 25, of 7104 Dogwood Knob Road, Jonas Ridge, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to personal property, breaking coin/currency machine, breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and larceny after breaking/entering. Banner was issued a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.
FORGERY: Uttering forged instruments was reported in the 200 block of Watauga Village Drive.
Dec. 8
ARREST: Brandon Alexander Null, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Null was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 court date.
VANDALISM: Vandalism of property was reported in the 100 block of Hardin Street.
VANDALISM: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported in the 400 block of Queen Street.
COMPILED BY KAYLA LASURE
